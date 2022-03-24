Andhra woman alleges sexual abuse by film producer

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman staged a protest in front of the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, alleging that movie producer Bunny Vasu, an active member of the party, had sexually abused her. The woman alleged that Vasu cheated her by promising to cast her in his films. She said she had been working as veera mahila in the party since its formation. “While people like us who work hard to strengthen the party at the ground-level are not even allowed into the party office, people like him are promoted as party committee member,” she said. Stating that she has proof against the producer, she alleged that Vasu had drugged her and claimed that she was unstable so as to silence her voice.