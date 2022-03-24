STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre sanctions Rs 88 crores to clean Godavari river

The Centre has sanctioned over Rs 88 crore under the National River Conservation Plan (NCRP) to clean the river Godavari.

Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram

Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Centre has sanctioned over Rs 88 crore under the National River Conservation Plan (NCRP) to clean the river Godavari. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has given administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the project ‘Pollution Abatement and Conservation of River Godavari’ at Rajamahendravaram. 

While the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 416 crore, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 88.43 crore. The works would be taken up jointly by the Centre and State government in a 60:40 ratio. The State government would be spending Rs 35.37 crore.

The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has received communication to this effect from the ministry, civic body chief Abhishikth Kishore said.Stating that the implementation of the project shall be monitored by RMC and the State government, Rajamahendravaram MP M Bharat Ram said the estimated period for the completion of the project is three years.

“Sewerage works proposed under the project will be a part of the city sanitation plan. As part of the project, construction of 50.6 MLD sewerage treatment plant would be taken up at Hukumpet at a cost of Rs 75.9 crore,’’ he said.

Under NRCP, the authorities would be constructing sewage treatment plants (STP), underground drainage system and diversion facilities to ensure untreated water does not enter the river. A Delhi-based university, which submitted a report on the project, said the proposed plan is essential to prevent pollution. 

“Around 150 MLD of sewage water is discharged into Godavari at Rajamahendravaram, whereas the existing sewage treatment plant can process only 30 MLD. Three new STPs will be constructed and the existing one will be upgraded,’’ MP Bharat said. Plastic and industrial waste, effluent from ponds, chemical residues from agriculture fields, untreated sewage from villages, towns and cities find way into the river, thereby polluting it.

