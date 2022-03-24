Make Telangana power utilities clear Rs 6,111 crore dues, YSRC MPs urge Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC MPs, led by V Vijaya Sai Reddy and P Midhun Reddy, met Union Energy Minister RK Singh on Wednesday and requested him to initiate measures to make Telangana discoms clear Rs 6,111 crore dues to APGENCO.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union minister on the occasion, the delegation expressed concerns over the inordinate delay in clearance of dues by Telangana discoms. Drawing the attention of the minister to the fact that as per directions of Power Grid, APGENCO provided power to TS discoms from June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017.

However, the amount for the period of power supply was not paid by the Telangana power utilities. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the energy minister on November 8, 2021 had asked officials of both the States to resolve the issue through dialogues. However, as it was on the direction of the Central government, APGENCO provided power to TS. So it is the responsibility of the Centre to facilitate the repayment of the loan.

Pointing out the unused land given to NTPC-BHEL joint venture established in Mannavaram of Chittoor district, the MP said the project was established with Rs 6000 crore proposal for manufacturing of boilers, turbines and generators required for thermal power plants.

For this purpose, 753 acres of land, 48 km of canal, roads and power infrastructure was provided at the cost of Rs 1,790 crore. However, the project did not meet its purpose and at present only five acres is being utilised by NBPPL. “Hence we are proposing that NTPC-APIIC take up a joint venture for manufacturing power equipment for exporting them to other countries, by making the unused land a manufacturing zone,” he said.

With regard to Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project Development Corporation, under which 27 projects have been taken up, the MPs’ delegation explained to the minister that Power Finance Corporation had in principle agreed to fund Rs 12,500 crore required for the electro-mechanical works and subsequently, a special purpose vehicle was formed.

Multi-modal logistic park to come up in Vizag

The proposed Multi Modal Logistic Park in Visakhapatnam is under process, Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha. In a reply to member V Vijaya Sai Reddy’s query, Gadkari said the pre-feasibility study, and tender process for selecting a consultant for the feasibility study was completed.