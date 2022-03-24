STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 28-crore Venkateswara temple, a new pilgrim attraction in Vizag

One more spiritual destination has been added to the City of Destiny with the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram atop Rushikonda.

Srivari temple atop Rushikonda in Vizag is set to open for devotees from Thursday. Maha Kumbhabhishekam and other rituals were performed on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One more spiritual destination has been added to the City of Destiny with the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram atop Rushikonda.The temple complex built by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with Rs 28 crore is spread over 10 acres. The complex facing the beach presents a picturesque view. The temple will be thrown open to devotees from Thursday.

Maha Kumbhabhishekam to the newly constructed Srivari temple was performed with religious ecstasy on Wednesday, which was graced by Pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham Sri Swarupananda Saraswati. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said to enhance the spiritual aesthetics of Visakhapatnam, the TTD planned the construction of Srivari temple a couple of years ago. The five-day fete commenced with Ankurarpanam on March 18. 

He said as part of propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, the TTD is committed to building Srivari temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The temple in Odisha is set for opening in two months and very soon Srivari temple in Amaravati will be opened. Sri Venkateswara temple is also fast coming up in 60 acres at Jammu, he added.

Sri Swarupananda Saraswati said as per the wish of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sri Venkateswara temple was built in Visakhapatnam under the stewardship of Subba Reddy. He lauded the efforts of TTD in constructing the temple following all the norms of Vaikhanasa Agama. The very darshan of the deity will remove all sins, he added.

