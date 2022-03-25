Expert calls for national policy to curb suicides

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: India has the largest number of suicide deaths in the world. It used to be China at the top of the list, but now India has replaced it, according to Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar, member of the WHO International Network for Suicide Prevention and Research.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the 73rd annual national conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society held in Vizag on Thursday, Dr Lakshmi said there was a 10% increase in suicide deaths in 2020 when compared to 2019, which showed that the pandemic caused a lot of health and social issues among the people.

“In India, the highest number of deaths among the bigger States is reported in Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu even as Sikkim reported the highest number of suicides,’’ she said.The population most vulnerable to suicide is youngsters. The highest suicide rate is found among women in the age group of 15 to 29 years.

Till the age of 30 years, suicides were the number one cause of death among young women more than even maternal mortality. Dr Lakshmi felt there was a need for an urgent action plan, in fact a national policy, to bring down the number of suicidal deaths. “Though the country is losing 1.5 lakh people every year due to suicides, there is no programme to address the issue. There is an urgent need for a suicide prevention plan,’’ she asserted.

“A majority of suicides are reported from rural areas and many of them take extreme steps by consuming pesticides. Access to pesticides that are classified by the World Health Organisation as dangerous should be restricted. Many impulsive suicides by people in rural areas who consume pesticides can be prevented. Also, steps should be taken to check domestic violence and consumption of alcohol,’’ Dr. Lakshmi observed.

There is no one reason for suicide. Even biological, genetic, psychological, family and social factors contribute to them, she said. As much as 35% of suicides in India are due to family problems. Besides biological and psychological vulnerability, social pressures such as failure in exams, unemployment etc are also leading to suicides, she said.

During a study, researchers found out that among people who attempt suicide there is a tendency to repeat it again. Excessive usage of the internet was found to have a link to a corresponding increase in suicides, she said. Suicides linked to social media were more in Japan, Korea and India, Dr Lakshmi said, but was quick to add that they have not yet received data on this.

Meanwhile, there has been a 35% increase in gaming disorders during the pandemic. Among people who are playing games for more than an hour a day, there has been a 28% increase in suicidal tendencies. She said children are more internet-savvy than their parents. “What is need of the hour is parents should spend more quality time with their children and they also should reduce their internet usage.”

People are more impulsive due to family problems in Andhra Pradesh. Suicides are more common among women of up to 30 years of age and men above 30 years. Domestic issues, extramarital affairs, and marriage-related issues were reasons for women taking the extreme step. She said against every 1.5 men one woman commits suicide whereas in the younger age group the ratio between women and men is 1: 1.4. Suicidal tendencies among women over 30 years are less because of more family responsibility, she said.It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent suicides, she said. “Family bonds should be stronger, and children should be allowed to choose their career.”

‘Young women more vulnerable’

