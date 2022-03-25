STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Line of separation of powers must not be crossed: Andhra Assembly Speaker 

The Speaker said only with coordination of all the three organs of the Constitution the democratic and federal spirit can be upheld in the country. 

Published: 25th March 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram addressing media at his residence in Vijayawada on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam said there should be harmony and mutual respect among the three Constitutional organs and there should not be any encroachment of domains of others and the thin line of separation of powers should not be crossed. 

Addressing the House after the conclusion of a short discussion on ‘Decentralisation’, which lasted nearly four hours, the Speaker said it was sad that the need for this discussion became inevitable today.He said three wings of the Constitution should confine to their respective domains and maintain self-restraint. 

The Speaker said only with coordination of all the three organs of the Constitution the democratic and federal spirit can be upheld in the country. The Speaker said the very purpose of the Legislature is to make laws and come up with policies in the larger interests of the people of the State.He complimented all the speakers making their stand on the issue crystal clear. On the occasion, the Speaker endorsed the government’s decentralisation policy. 

