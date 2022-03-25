STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA conducts searches in Andhra espionage case

Investigation revealed that they had conspired with  other accused based in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Gujarat for gathering sensitive information for conducting terror acts in India. 

Published: 25th March 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths conducted searches at four locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Thursday in connection with the espionage case of Andhra Pradesh. The case was initially registered at AP Counter Intelligence Cell police station in Vijayawada, and re-registered by the NIA on December 23, 2021. The case was related to involvement of Pakistani agents in espionage activities in India. 

Investigation revealed that they had conspired with other accused based in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Gujarat for gathering sensitive information for conducting terror acts in India. During the searches, digital devices, suspicious SIM cards and incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation in the case continues, according to a press release issued by the NIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Andhra espionage case
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp