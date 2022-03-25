NIA conducts searches in Andhra espionage case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths conducted searches at four locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Thursday in connection with the espionage case of Andhra Pradesh. The case was initially registered at AP Counter Intelligence Cell police station in Vijayawada, and re-registered by the NIA on December 23, 2021. The case was related to involvement of Pakistani agents in espionage activities in India.

Investigation revealed that they had conspired with other accused based in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Gujarat for gathering sensitive information for conducting terror acts in India. During the searches, digital devices, suspicious SIM cards and incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation in the case continues, according to a press release issued by the NIA.