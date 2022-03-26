40 Covid cases emerge in Andhra Pradesh from 10,500 samples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only Anantapur and East Godavari reported more than 10 new Covid-19 infections, while four districts recorded a daily count of zero. In all, 40 new Covid infections emerged from more than 10,500 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Anantapur reported the highest number of 15 new infections, followed by East Godavari with 12. Five districts logged more number of cases, compared to Thursday.

The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 17 new infections, while eight fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts. Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported zero count.

Another 55 patients recovered from Coronavirus, bringing down the active caseload in the State to 429. The total recoveries increased to 23,04,248. East Godavari has the highest number of 161 active cases, followed by Anantapur with 104.

The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and four of them have a caseload of less than 10. Kurnool has the lowest number of one active case. The Covid toll in the State remained at 14,730 as no fresh fatality was reported.