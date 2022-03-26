STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh VIT student gets dream job in US firm

Sudhanshu thanked chancellor, V-C, registrar, deputy director career development centre and his professors for their support.

Published: 26th March 2022

Vellore Institute of Technology (Photo | VIT website)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sudhanshu Doddi, a BTech, CSE student of VIT-AP of the 2022 graduating batch, secured a super dream job offer from a US-based analytics company. Vice-chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy felicitated Sudhanshu on his achievement.Sudhanshu thanked chancellor, V-C, registrar, deputy director career development centre and his professors for their support.

The V-C said, “We are delighted that once again the top companies of the country and the MNCs have reposed their faith in our students. The hard work put in by our students and the quality education imparted by the university is reflected in these placement results.” 

As on March 24, a total of 627 students were placed against 1,175 offers. The highest package offered at VIT-AP increased to Rs 63 lakh per annum, compared to last year’s Rs 20 LPA. Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, said the campus has been one of the most preferred hiring destinations for top recruiters.

