Andhra Pradesh: ‘Chaiwala’ chases dream, help pours in

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” said Paulo Coelho. This came true in the case of Dasari Vamsi Krishna, son of a tea seller in Ongole, who aspires to be a medical practitioner.The 19-year-old secured a free MBBS seat in Sri Gayathri Vidya Parishat Medical College, Visakhapatnam, through the recent NEET counselling.

As the deadline for remitting the admission fee of Rs 1,30,000 neared, Krishna and family were running from pillar to post to raise the amount. However, some of the regulars at the tea stall and others donated worth Rs 60,000-70,000. The family then raised a loan of Rs 70,000-80,000 from their near and dear ones, enabling the youngster to pay the fees on the last day of admission.

Krishna lives with his parents Dasari Pitchhaiah and Madhavi in Dharavari Thota. His father had studied till Class 6, while his mother completed her SSC from an open school. His family runs a tea shop opposite the Collectorate in Ongole. Many of their customers are government employees. Taking inspiration from the government staff, the couple decided to educate their son and daughter.

Vamsi serving tea in Prakasam Collectorate | Express

While Krishna secured a medical seat, his sister Vaishnavi is pursuing BTech first year (ECE) at QIS Engineering College. “We faced severe hardship to provide the best education to our children. We are happy that our son got admitted to the Sri Gayathri Vidya Parishat Medical College-Visakhapatnam. We are worried about his annual tuition and hostel fees of Rs 1,50,00. We were confident that people will help us,” Pichhaiah said.

Krishna studied for more than 14 hours a day to achieve his dream. “I completed my SSC with 9.3 grade points from a Darsi-based missionary school. I finished my Intermediate with 75% marks in 2019-20,” Krishna said.

Prakasam district SC Corporation has provided Rs 1 lakh loan to Pichhaiah for his tea shop business. Knowing their financial troubles and Krishna’s success story, T Viswanadh, ED of the district SC Corporation, introduced Krishna to Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. The minister has appreciated his hardship and assured him all possible help to make him fulfil his dream.