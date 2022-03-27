Andhra's AWARA teaches kids lifesaving techniques everyone should know

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Voices of scores of kids reverberate once a week on the quiet serene banks of river Krishna opposite the Kondaveeti Vagu Flood Diversion Project, near Undavalli in Guntur district. Excitement apart, the schoolchildren also practise cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a lifesaving technique to be used in emergencies, as part of the ‘water rescue programme’ organised weekly by Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association (AWARA). The association has been organising the training since 2017 for swimmers and runners.

It has now become a core curriculum for some schoolkids and other youngsters to have lessons in swimming at the AWARA Swim and Run Academy. The programme has already taught swimming to hundreds of kids and is helping people in distress.

In an interaction with TNIE, AWARA founder Ajay Katragadda, an accomplished marathoner who is associated with American Swim Coaches Association (ASCA), said: “Children generally take weeks to conquer their fear of water, months to master the art, and years to shape themselves into competitors. People of varied ages have shown interest in learning to swim, be it four-year-old Ritwik or over 60-year-old eminent educationist Dr Seethamahalakshmi.”

Recently, Dr Seethamahalakshmi won a river-crossing competition in the above 60 years category. Her team celebrated the New Year in style as they swam across the river -- a distance of 2022 metres to the opposite bank. The event was flagged off by senior IPS officer Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi.

The winners were awarded with fruits, which were grown by fellow swimmers themselves on the river banks. “Swimming is much more than staying afloat and propelling. We need to transform that inner child longing to become an accomplished adult and a responsible citizen. Tuning into the right attitude is the first step,” Ajay opined.

He said the volunteers are made to practice dryland exercises (burpees, lunges, planks, pushups, pullups), and are given diet counseling, taught right warm-up techniques, and ways to stay safe in water during the six-12 month programme. Pankaj Kumar, a migrant worker from Bihar, got the training to become ace swimmer. He went on to become a lifeguard and has rescued at least 12 youngsters from drowning.

Other volunteers include Udaykumar, a constable with the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Venkatesh, a head constable attached to the Octopus wing, who help clean the river bank during weekends.Woman coaching assistant Sakuntala Devi learnt swimming years ago but learnt stroke correction recently and also went on to become a river-crossing champion in the 30-45 years category last year. She is now aiming to complete certification as NIS swimming coach and teach women and girls.

‘Response teams are need of the hour’

Ajay said response teams are the need of the hour since these personnel can help people trapped in reservoirs. “So under the First Response Programme we have decided to train 1,000 people in AP. Our aim is to train at least one lakh people by 2025. If any one is stuck in water, he or she should be brought out in five minutes. First Response Teams should be appointed near water reservoirs,” he said