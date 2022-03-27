STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra’s first mart run by women-led self help group scripts a success story

Govt moots setting up similar marts in all municipal corporations

Jagananna Mahila Mart at Pulivendula in Kadapa district | Express

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh’s first self-help group (SHG)-maintained mart set up by over 8,000 women, in Pulivendula is scripting a success story, encouraging others to replicate their business model elsewhere. Each of the SHG members contributed Rs 150 to raise a working capital of Rs 12 lakh to launch the ‘Jagananna Mahila Mart’ at the Municipal Shopping Complex in Pulivendula town on January 26, 2021.

After its instant success, the investors-cum-members are earning in the form of dividends from the total revenue generated through the sales. Buoyed by the success of the SHG mart, the State government is planning to set up similar marts in all municipal corporations and municipalities across the State.

The Mahila Mart set up under the Marketing Society Act and Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, has separate committees to look after its executive decisions, finance, maintenance and security, which ensure its successful functioning. Items sold at the store are procured from ITC, HEL and Reliance, and also from wholesale markets in Pulivendula and Proddatur towns.

The self-help group store is operated solely by a 10-member DWCRA team, who shoulders various responsibilities, such as that of sales, cash counter and packing executives, and manager, accountant, sweeper and security guard. The store records an average monthly sales of Rs 18-Rs 20 lakh, and the dividend is credited to the accounts of the self-help group women on the last day of every month. A specific amount is kept aside for the replenishment of the required stock.

Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Area (MEPMA) officials have played a pivotal role in the success of the mart as two per cent special discount is provided to DWCRA women and various products manufactured by theself-help group are put up for sale at affordable price at the mart.Also, an extensive awareness programme is being carried out regularly at the DWCRAgroup meeting under the slogan of “Jagananna Mahila Mart Out Store” to encourage more women to buy goods from the store.

The store has not only received a pat from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Asara celebrations held last October but also won an award from the district collector during this year’s Republic Day celebrations.Meanwhile, another supermarket was opened in Rayachoti on January 10.Besides being profitable, the  mart has been making its members financially independent, and thereby equipping them to face life with confidence. 

Soon, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy will open more such stores in Punganur and Tirupati.“The mart in Pulivendula is profitable. Its success is an inspiration to many women,” mart secretary Mubashira said.

8K women join hands for mart
Each of the 8,000 women SHG members contributed Rs 150 for a capital of Rs 12 lakh, with which they  started the ‘Jagananna Mahila Mart’ at the Municipal Shopping Complex in Pulivendula town on January 26, 2021. Members are now earning in the form of dividends

Comments(1)

  • Suneel Gaur
    Very interesting to know the giant step of women SHG in AP towards Self dependent and self reliant with their commitment for better tomorrow.
    4 hours ago reply
