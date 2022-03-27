STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srikakulam ward volunteer hacked to death by six-member gang 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A ward volunteer was hacked to death by a six-member gang at Gunapalem near DSP office in Srikakulam town on Saturday afternoon. Two others escaped with injures in the attack. The deceased was identified as 14th cluster ward volunteer Deergasi Karuna Kuma (35).  

According to information, unknown miscreants set the two-wheeler of Potnuru Rajulu on fire at Gunapalem a few days ago. Rajulu lodged a complaint in One Town police station suspecting the hand of volunteer Savalavarapu Varaprasad alias Abbas and his friends of the same area in the arson. Abbas was allegedly involved in ganja smuggling and other illegal activities. 

Hence, Abbas and his friends nurtured a grudge against Rajulu and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him. In pursuance of their plan, they had bought axes and a gun to kill Rajulu. On Saturday afternoon, Abbas went to Gunapalem, along with his friends on a bike and attacked Rajulu while he was speaking with another ward volunteer Karuna Raj and Deergasi Hari on the road near the DSP office. However, Rajulu escaped from the attack. Karuna Kumar died on the spot in the attack. 

Hari sustained injuries. Rajulu alleged that the gang tried to shoot him with a gun, but he escaped. DSP M Mahendra visited the scene of offence. Clues team and dog squad were pressed into service.

DSP Mahendra told TNIE that the six-member gang attacked trio. Ward volunteer Karuna Kumar died in the attack and Hari sustained injuries. However, the gang’s main target Rajulu escaped. “We have constituted three teams to nab the assailants. We have identified the six accused and recovered two axes. Old rivalry may be the reason for the attack. We are investigating the case from all angles,” he added.

