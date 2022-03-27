STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman Maoist surrenders before SP in Andhra's East Godavari district

She joined the Maoist party in 2016. She became a member of the local operations squad.

Published: 27th March 2022

Maoists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: CPI (Maoist) Sabari area committee member Madakam Idumamma surrendered before police on Saturday.SP M Ravindranath Babu held a press conference on Saturday. According to the SP, he said several Maoist party members are joining the mainstream due to several reasons.Madakam Idumamma, 22, belongs to Pungutta in Pega Panchayat of Chintur mandal.

She joined the Maoist party in 2016. She became a member of the local operations squad. She carried a 303 rifle with her. A year  after she was transferred to Charla LOS. The SP further said that after four years, she came back to the Sabari area as deputy commander. The SP appreciated Chintur additional SP G Krishnakanth, CI G Yuva Kumar for encouraging the Moaist leader to surrender.

