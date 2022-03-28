Chicken prices go north in Guntur district

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chicken prices have witnessed a sharp rise over the past few weeks with the reduction in production and soaring prices of poultry feed. There are over 130 small-scale poultries and about 55 large-scale poultries in the district.

Usually, about over 21 tonnes of chicken is consumed each week across the district. However, the production has decreased by 30 to 40 per cent over the past few weeks, taking the prices of chicken to Rs 270 to Rs 294 per kg, which was between Rs 140 and Rs 160 per kg.

Explaining the reasons for the spike in prices, Ramana Babu, a poultry owner, told TNIE that the prices of chicken usually increase every year during April as the mortality rate of the birds is affected by the high temperatures, resulting in decrease in production. However, he attributed the rise in feed costs as the main reason for the early price hike.

The prices of soya meal, corn, vitamins, and amino acids witnessed a sharp spike across the country, burdening the poultry farmers, especially the small-scale farmers. The cost of soya meal increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 per tonne, and the price of maize increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,300 per quintal, vitamins and amino acids also increased by 30 per cent in the last couple of months.

“Chicken consumption took a hit during the Covid lockdown and several small poultry farmers faced troubles. Unable to bear the high investment cost, we reduced production,” he said. Many farmers are on the verge of shutting their businesses, he added. Poultry farmers have urged the government to take steps and provide poultry feed at subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the prices of eggs have reduced due to a decrease in demand from other States. Currently, the egg prices are between Rs 5 and 7 a couple of months ago, it was reduced to Rs 3.60 to Rs 4.25 this week. About 40-50 lakh eggs are produced per day in the district. Most of them are sent to Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Delhi.