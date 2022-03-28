STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka pilgrims walk miles to Srisailam for Ugadi

Thousands of devotees from Karnataka have begun trekking the Nallamala hills to have darshan in Srisailam during the five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams starting March 30.

Devotees from Karnataka trekking to Srisailam | express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Thousands of devotees from Karnataka have begun trekking the Nallamala hills to have darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in Srisailam during the five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams starting March 30. They have to walk over 300 kms and pass through dense forests to reach the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy shrine as many do every year to fulfil their vow.  

The Karnataka devotees usually present offerings such as tamarind, kumkum, saree, mangalasutram, flowers and others to the Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. They carry Nandi Kavallu (called Kambi in Kannada) on their shoulders and perform puja to it every day during their journey to Srisailam. While the pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh consider Shivaratri as a major festival, those from Karnataka pilgrims celebrate Ugadi (the Telugu New Year) at Srisailam with much fanfare. 

On the night before Ugadi, a particular group of Kannada devotees, called ghanacharis, expresses its devotion by performing agnigunda pravesam by walking on blowing embers. 

They pierce their forehead, tongue, cheek, and chin with sharp objects, a practice called Veerachara Vinyasalu. During the evenings of the five days, Vahana Sevas and Alankaras will take place. 

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple executive officer S Lavanna said all arrangements are in place to facilitate the devotees as at least six lakh people are expected to visit the shrine due the festival. Temporary tents and sheds have been set up in the wake of soaring temperatures, he added. 

Chief Justice prays at temple

State High Court Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra and family prayed at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on Sunday. The CJ arrived in Srisailam the night before and stayed at Bhramaramba guest house. 

Later, he visited Srisailam reservoir dam site and also the museum where he observed water levels and dam situation.

