Several districts in Andhra Pradesh to lose famous landmarks, rich natural resources

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kadapa district is known for its rich minerals and Vontimitta temple also called Andhra Bhadradri. Kurnool is famous for Nallamala ranges, Krishna for Kanaka Durga temple and East Godavari for Konaseema.

Post April 2, once the districts in the State are reorganised as per the draft notification, none of them will be left with what they are known for. And this is not just the case with these four districts, the same with some more districts also.

After bifurcation of the State, Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy temple at Vontimitta has come to the limelight as the official Sri Rama Navami festival celebration venue. As per the draft notification for reorganisation of districts, the historic temple will become part of Annamayya district with headquarters at Rayachoti. This apart, the Seshachalam forest abundant with red sanders, will be part of the new district.

"All the prominent places in Rajampet, Railway Kodur and Rayachoti will go to the new district. The administration is promising that Kadapa will get Kopparthi industrial hub. If we give away something, we have to get something in return," opined retired principal of Yogi Vemana University Sambasiva Reddy.

In case of Kurnool, the Nallamala ranges and the prominent pilgrim places like Srisailam, Mahanandi and Ahobhilam will be part of the proposed Nandyal district. Kurnool Intellectuals Forum member B Satyanna said Kurnool will be losing its glory with the formation of new district.

"Shrines like Srisailam, Mahanandi and Ahobilam, which are very historic, will be included in Nandyal district. Even the Nallamala forest zone where the world famous Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) is located, will also go to Nandyal district," he said.

East Godavari district is known for the lush green Konaseema region, which will become a separate district. The new East Godavari district with Rajamahendravaram as its headquarter will have only the culturally renowned Rajamahendravaram and Kadiyam nurseries, while the commercial hub of Port City will go to the proposed Kakinada district.

The case of Chittoor is much more pathetic with the famous pilgrim town of Tirupati itself becoming a new district. Sri City zone and Srikalahasti will also be part of the proposed Sri Balaji district. Nellore district, which has to its credit Sriharikota rocket launch station, Pulicat lake and Krishnapatnam port, will lose all the three. Nellore was formed during the British era and many areas of the district were merged with Chittoor in 1911 and with Prakasam in 1970.

"Now, more than half of the district is being merged with the proposed Sri Balaji district. Nellore is now losing SHAR, Chengalamma temple, Pulicat lake, Nelapattu bird sanctuary, Menakuru and Sri City SEZs, Penchalakona, Kandaleru Reservoir and rich natural resources in Gudur division," said Jana Sena Nellore city leader K Vinod Reddy.

Anantapur is synonymous Puttaparti, the abode of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and the historic Lepakshi temple. Both these will now go to the proposed Puttaparti district. Dharmavaram, famous for its handlooms, will also be part of Puttaparti.

In case of Krishna district, Vijayawada, the commercial hub and Durga temple, will be part of the proposed NTR Vijayawada district. Guntur district's mineral rich Palnadu region along with Kotoppakonda will become part of Narasaraopet district henceforth.