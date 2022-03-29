STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anantapur upbeat as groundwater levels rise

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The groundwater levels in parts of Anantapur are showing a marked increase, thanks to excess rainfall the district had received over the past two years. The average groundwater level has been 9.15 metres below ground level in 2021-22 compared to 12.20 metres in 2020-21.  

According to officials, both Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and High-Level Main Canal (HLMC) received excess inflows during the monsoon. The two projects which play a crucial role in providing irrigation and drinking water have received 60 tmc of Krishna and Tungabhadra water. 

Subsequently, reservoirs, ponds, canals, and other water bodies have been well replenished. Usually, the district administration allocates around 10 tmc of water for drinking purposes. The district alone needs 3 tmc of water during summer season. 

With the availability of 17 tmc, officials claimed that there would be no scarcity of water during the ongoing summer season. The district administration has been spending around Rs 10-15 crore for providing drinking water to around 1,003 gram panchayats during the summer months.

The district has received 60 per cent excess rainfall the previous year. This year, the district received 37 per cent excess rain. The excess rainfall received during November last resulted in increasing the groundwater levels. 

In all, 20 mandals in the district are in a safe zone. “The groundwater levels have increased and all reservoirs, ponds, and canals have good storage levels. Around 70 per cent of the district is in the safe zone. There are 2,72,607 borewells and APWALTA is enforced in 134 villages in the district,” said K Tippe Swamy, Deputy Director, Ground Water Department.

