CAG report findings: Yanamala sticks to his guns

This itself is an indication that the government is on the defensive, he argued.

Published: 29th March 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that he never made baseless allegations, senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asserted that his statements and remarks were based on the notings of the CAG in its report (volume 1).

He said instead of giving an explanation on the notings of CAG, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath ignored them. This itself is an indication that the government is on the defensive, he argued.

Stating that the prevailing financial crisis in AP was not there in any other states, he blamed the “corruption and selfish acts” of the present rulers.

He demanded that the Centre declare a financial emergency in the State and order a CBI probe into “corruption and irregularities” that took place under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

How can the back-end transactions be allowed bypassing the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS), the former finance minister sought to know. 

