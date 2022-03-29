STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC presents budget with Rs 1,186-crore outlay

Civic body to focus on drinking water, sanitation, construction of parks in city

Published: 29th March 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) council has passed a Rs 1,186 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 at a general body meeting conducted here on Monday. Initially, the council paid tributes to IT Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy.

Later, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu addressed the council and informed the members that the GMC expenditure was pegged at Rs 431 crore. The initial reserves stood at Rs 708 crore, deposits at Rs 477 crores, and total revenue at Rs 1,186 crores. 

He said that after 11 years a full-fledged budget was introduced for the development of Guntur city.
Considering the requirements, development, and suggestions of the corporators, MLAs, MLCs, the budget was prepared, the Mayor said. 

The topmost priority was given to drinking water, sanitation, providing more lung space to the citizens by developing and constructing new parks in the city.

The budget will be helpful to prevent water scarcity for next summer season and priority was given to the construction of new roads, drains, and PVK Naidu market renovation works in the present budget, said Commissioner Nishant Kumar.

MLAs, MLCs, and corporators also suggested taking swift action for the construction of ROBs, RUBs, and Narla auditorium, Red Tank Complex for the benefit of the denizens and to finish the incomplete UGD works in the city.

Deputy Mayors, corporators, GMC officials were also present during the council meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation Budget Revenue Reserve development sanitation drinking water
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp