GMC presents budget with Rs 1,186-crore outlay

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) council has passed a Rs 1,186 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 at a general body meeting conducted here on Monday. Initially, the council paid tributes to IT Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy.

Later, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu addressed the council and informed the members that the GMC expenditure was pegged at Rs 431 crore. The initial reserves stood at Rs 708 crore, deposits at Rs 477 crores, and total revenue at Rs 1,186 crores.

He said that after 11 years a full-fledged budget was introduced for the development of Guntur city.

Considering the requirements, development, and suggestions of the corporators, MLAs, MLCs, the budget was prepared, the Mayor said.

The topmost priority was given to drinking water, sanitation, providing more lung space to the citizens by developing and constructing new parks in the city.

The budget will be helpful to prevent water scarcity for next summer season and priority was given to the construction of new roads, drains, and PVK Naidu market renovation works in the present budget, said Commissioner Nishant Kumar.

MLAs, MLCs, and corporators also suggested taking swift action for the construction of ROBs, RUBs, and Narla auditorium, Red Tank Complex for the benefit of the denizens and to finish the incomplete UGD works in the city.

Deputy Mayors, corporators, GMC officials were also present during the council meeting.