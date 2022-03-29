Protest against land allocation for varsity 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The BJP and Jana Sena Party came out against the plan to allocate land on the premises of Adikavi Nannaya University PG Centre (MSN campus) here to the ruling YSRC.

The authorities have reportedly decided to allocate a 233-yard site on the varsity premises to the YSRC for office construction, inviting criticism from various quarters, including Kakinada Civic Welfare Association.

Students’ organisations submitted a petition to District Collector Hari Kiran raising objections to the move. On Monday, Jana Sena and BJP leaders staged a dharna against the proposal.