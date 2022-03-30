State logs lowest 1-day count in cases in 2 yrs; Kurnool dist Covid-free

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday logged a meagre five infections of Covid-19, the lowest single-day growth since the outbreak. Also, in a first a district in the State has become coronavirus-free as all patients there have recovered, with Kurnool achieving the distinction.

In 24 months, Kurnool reported a gross 1,44,244 Covid-19 positives. While 1,43,377 infected persons in the districts got cured, another 867 succumbed, leaving no active case as on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Krishna district reported two fresh infections while East Godavari, Vizianagaram, and Kadapa logged one each case. Nine districts did not report any case.

The recovery of 37 more patients brought down the actual caseload to 314. Only two districts have more than 75 active cases each with the highest of 95 in East Godavari followed by 89 in Anantapur. Three districts have caseloads in single digits.