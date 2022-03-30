STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

UAE firm to invest Rs 1,500 cr in Kadapa electronics hub 

Mulk Holdings chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk and vice-chairman Adnan Ul Mulk called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. 

Published: 30th March 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (Photo | EPS)

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mulk Holdings International has come forward to set up its production hub in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthi in Kadapa district. The firm, with its headquarters in the UAE, will set up the manufacturing hub in Kopparthi with a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore, which will provide 1,500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs. 

A Memorandum of Understanding was already signed between Mulk Holdings and the AP government in Dubai in the presence of former Industries minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Mulk Holdings chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk and vice-chairman Adnan Ul Mulk called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. 

As part of its investment plan, Mulk Holdings will set up production lines of aluminium coils, high-performance paints used for coil coating, film, mineral core, aluminum composite panel and metal composite materials.

The firm with a presence in the US, Europe, Africa and Middle East, has production bases in the UAE, Serbia, Turkey, Oman and India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kopparthi Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Hub
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp