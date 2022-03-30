UAE firm to invest Rs 1,500 cr in Kadapa electronics hub 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mulk Holdings International has come forward to set up its production hub in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthi in Kadapa district. The firm, with its headquarters in the UAE, will set up the manufacturing hub in Kopparthi with a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore, which will provide 1,500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs.

A Memorandum of Understanding was already signed between Mulk Holdings and the AP government in Dubai in the presence of former Industries minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Mulk Holdings chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk and vice-chairman Adnan Ul Mulk called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

As part of its investment plan, Mulk Holdings will set up production lines of aluminium coils, high-performance paints used for coil coating, film, mineral core, aluminum composite panel and metal composite materials.

The firm with a presence in the US, Europe, Africa and Middle East, has production bases in the UAE, Serbia, Turkey, Oman and India.