CM to inaugurate 13 new dists on monday

The chief minister instructed the officials to locate the district collectorates and offices of the district police unit heads on the same premises.

Published: 31st March 2022 05:35 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 13 new districts, carved out from the existing ones, on April 4. The muhurat has been fixed between 9.04 am and 9.45 am. The inauguration of the districts will take the total number of districts in the State to 26 with 22 revenue divisions, including Kuppam.

 The final notification regarding the reorganisation of the existing districts is likely to be released in the next couple of days. 

The CM, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the reorganisation process. Officials informed him that 16,600 suggestions and objections were received and some changes were made to the draft notification. They told Jagan that the collectors have made recommendations after consulting the people and people’s representatives.

Officials explained that they have made proposals for providing infrastructure facilities in the proposed new districts after considering aspects like division of employees, their postings and the six-point formula. They also said necessary changes in the existing software have been made as the new district websites would be made live.

Stating that offices for the district collectorates and police units have been identified, the officials informed Jagan that they have utilised government buildings to the maximum to house the new offices. However, at places where government buildings were not available, private buildings have been taken on rent, they added. 

The chief minister instructed the officials to locate the district collectorates and offices of the district police unit heads on the same premises. Directing the officials to identify land to develop the necessary infrastructure for offices in the new districts, Jagan instructed them to prioritise constructing buildings wherever the offices are housed in rented buildings.

On April 6, the CM will felicitate the volunteers, who have worked for the reorganisation process, from all village and ward secretariats. 

