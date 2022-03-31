Covid caseload comes down below 300

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With recoveries outnumbering fresh infections, the Covid caseload in the State has declined to less than 300.Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday logged 15 new infections from more than 8,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. On Tuesday, the State reported just five cases from the more than 8,000 samples tested.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Srikakulam logged the highest of four cases followed by three in East Godavari, two each in Anantapur, Chittoor and Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

The remaining six districts did not report any case. Four Rayalaseema districts logged four fresh infections while three north coastal Andhra districts reported five cases.

The recovery of 41 more patients brought down the caseload to 288. Only two districts have more than 75 active cases -- East Godavari (90) and Anantapur (80). Three districts have caseload in single digits. With no fresh fatality, the overall deaths reported in the State remained at 14,730.