STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five-day Ugadi celebrations at Srisailam temple kicks off

The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams kicked off on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Wednesday. 

Published: 31st March 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes perform at the inaugural of the Ugadi Mahotsavams at Srisailam. ( Photo | EPS)

Artistes perform at the inaugural of the Ugadi Mahotsavams at Srisailam. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams kicked off on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Wednesday. Yagasala pravesam puja, Ganapati pooja and Siva sankalpam marked the beginning of the festivities.

Temple priests, led by executive officer S Lavanna, performed special puja to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Sri Bhramaramba Devi as part of the Mahotsavam, which will end with poornahuti on April 3. Every evening, Vahana Sevas and Alankaras will take place.

The car festival will be performed in a grand manner on April 2, the EO said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahotsavams Ugadi Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy poornahuti
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp