Five-day Ugadi celebrations at Srisailam temple kicks off

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams kicked off on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Wednesday. Yagasala pravesam puja, Ganapati pooja and Siva sankalpam marked the beginning of the festivities.

Temple priests, led by executive officer S Lavanna, performed special puja to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Sri Bhramaramba Devi as part of the Mahotsavam, which will end with poornahuti on April 3. Every evening, Vahana Sevas and Alankaras will take place.

The car festival will be performed in a grand manner on April 2, the EO said.