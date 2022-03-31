IIIT-Nuzvid to train faculty to help students overcome stress

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nuzvid has decided to commence career counselling and personality development classes.

The decision was made a day after TNIE highlighted a series of suicides and attempts by stressed-out students, and the need for appointing counsellors to help pupils tide over their difficulties.

The classes will be held for at least an hour daily, RGUKT director GVR Srinivasa Rao said, adding the present staff would be trained in communication skills, and to handle age-related and behavioural issues among teenagers to help them build confidence and overcome depression.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivasa Rao admitted that lack of sufficient psychological counsellors had also forced teenagers to take the extreme step once they failed in handling academic pressure and personal issues.

In its report, “IIIT-Nuzvid houses 9,300 pupils but 0 dedicate counsellors” in the edition dated March 30, this newspaper had recalled nine student suicides since 2017 due to various reasons. The report also highlighted the institute’s poor infrastructure.

“The university is not in a position to appoint or recruit counsellors on their own. For a campus with more than 9,300 students, more than 40 counsellors should be appointed, which is impractical. And, there is no guarantee that students would voluntarily approach the counsellors whenever they feel low or have any kind of psychological issues,” the director said.

“To make students comfortable, we will use the services of the faculty with whom they (students) spend most of the day, until the State government fills the existing vacancy,” he added.

Srinivasa Rao further explained that the faculty would ensure that students participated in sports and extracurricular activities, one of the best ways to beat depression. He also said they would invite psychiatrists to interact with the students. Additionally, the university management would also hold seminars on personality development and share success stories of students to motivate them.

“Instead of highlighting sad stories, we are going to bring and share the brighter side and success stories to promote personality development along with human interaction. Additionally, special focus will be on arts, yoga, social service through NSS, and NCC, and by creating student activity clubs and holding tech fests,” he added. In March alone, one student had committed suicide, while another attempted to end her life on campus.