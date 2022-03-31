STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pastor held for molesting minor boy in Tenali

`Child lived with pastor to learn religious matters, tells parents he was abused.

Published: 31st March 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A church priest was booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Tenali.According to Tenali Two Town police, pastor Aharon Prakash (26) runs his own church in Itanagar in Tenali.

The mother of the child, who is a nurse, got acquainted with the priest while she was working at a nearby hospital. She asked the pastor to teach her son religious matters and good manners and sent her son to his house.

The boy lived with the pastor at the latter’s house for nearly eight months. Two months ago, learning that the boy was ill, his father took him home. The boy told his parents that Prakash has sexually assaulted him. The parents filed a complaint with Tenali Two Town police station on March 27. The police arrested the pastor under Section 377 of the IPC, POCSO Act, and produced him before a local court, which remanded him. According to the sources, the parents of the boy had taken a loan of Rs 1.50  lakh from the pastor.

Rowdysheeter externed for six months

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police on Wednesday externed rowdy-sheeter Thummala Manoj (24) for six months from the city.  Police said Manoj was sent externment for six months after getting arrested several times.

He created law and order disturbances recently by indulging in petty fights in his locality. Since he did not mend his ways despite repeated warnings, police banished him for six months and warned of stringent action if he fails to follow the orders.

“He has to give his new address to the nearest police station. He will be allowed to enter the city to attend court cases, if any, during externment,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Assault Child Priest pastor Aharon Prakash Itanagar POCSO IPC
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp