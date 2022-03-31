Pastor held for molesting minor boy in Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A church priest was booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Tenali.According to Tenali Two Town police, pastor Aharon Prakash (26) runs his own church in Itanagar in Tenali.

The mother of the child, who is a nurse, got acquainted with the priest while she was working at a nearby hospital. She asked the pastor to teach her son religious matters and good manners and sent her son to his house.

The boy lived with the pastor at the latter’s house for nearly eight months. Two months ago, learning that the boy was ill, his father took him home. The boy told his parents that Prakash has sexually assaulted him. The parents filed a complaint with Tenali Two Town police station on March 27. The police arrested the pastor under Section 377 of the IPC, POCSO Act, and produced him before a local court, which remanded him. According to the sources, the parents of the boy had taken a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh from the pastor.

Rowdysheeter externed for six months

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police on Wednesday externed rowdy-sheeter Thummala Manoj (24) for six months from the city. Police said Manoj was sent externment for six months after getting arrested several times.

He created law and order disturbances recently by indulging in petty fights in his locality. Since he did not mend his ways despite repeated warnings, police banished him for six months and warned of stringent action if he fails to follow the orders.

“He has to give his new address to the nearest police station. He will be allowed to enter the city to attend court cases, if any, during externment,” the police said.