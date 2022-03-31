Robbers escape after bank alarm goes off

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A group of unidentified miscreants tried to break into a bank and fled the scene after the alarm went off. The incident happened at the Phirangipuram State Bank of India branch on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 1 am, the security alarm of the bank went off when unknown people tried to enter the bank and the manager and staff received a message.

They immediately informed the police. However, by the time the police reached the bank, the intruders escaped from there. Dogs squad and clues team collected evidence and fingerprints from the spot and police are checking CCTV footage to identify the intruders. The police filed a case and started an investigation.