SC dismisses petition challenging use of TTD's property for district’s collectorate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Wednesday dismissed a special leave petition by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Gudipalli Bhanu Prakash Reddy challenging an Andhra Pradesh’s order that vacated the stay on the handling over a multi storey complex Padmavathi Nilayam owned by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to the district administration.

“Since the proceedings before this Court emanate from an interlocutory order and the writ proceedings are pending before the High Court, there is no reason for this Court to entertain the Special Leave Petition. The Court must bear in mind the element of public interest in balancing the equities, particularly, at this stage. We, therefore, decline to interfere. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed.” The Supreme court order reads.

It was contended by Senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu appearing for the petitioner Nilayam which is a property belonging to TTD could have only been used for the benefit/betterment of the interests of the Deity at Tirumala or the Devotees and the same could not have been diverted for the purposes such as administrative offices of the government.

It was submitted that the decision to lease the land of the trust and complex thereon has been made in the absence of any prior sanction of the government as required under Section 75 of the Act.

It was further added by the petitioner that the action of TTD was in contravention of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 and the rules. The petition was filed by Advocate Amit Pai.

In the year 2020, the maintenance of Padmavathi Nilayam was given on lease to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) for the purpose of providing accommodation to the devotees.

Thereafter, it was handed over to the District Administration in the year 2020 to turn it into a covid care centre.

However, as the COVID cases dropped, Padmavathi Nilayam was once again being used to provide accommodation to pilgrims by APTDC.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, the Government of Andhra Pradesh issued a draft gazette notification for formation of new districts which included Sri Balaji District with its headquarters at Tirupati.

While the above process of formation of new districts was underway, Collector( Chittor) addressed a letter to the TTD for handing over Padmavathi Nilayam for the establishment of the new collectorate.

The TTD resolved to do the same through a resolution. The petitioner then approached the high court where interim relief was given which was vacated by an order dated March 24, 2022.

