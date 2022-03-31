STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special postal cover released to mark 50th year of Naval Dockyard

The yard’s infrastructure and capabilities have kept abreast with new inductions, comprising ASW and stealth frigates, tankers, OPVs and strategic assets.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A special postal cover, a digital version of a coffee table book, was released to commemorate 50 years of yeoman service to the nation by the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam (NDV). 

The event was inaugurated at NDV by Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, in the presence of Vice-Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Director General of Naval Projects, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Venkateswarlu Mutyala, Post Master General, and other dignitaries, according to a release here on Wednesday. 

Rear Admiral AP Revi (Retd), who served as the first General Manager Refit at NDV, was also present. A painting-cum-photo exhibition was also inaugurated by the chief guest. Delivering the welcome address at the event, Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah, Admiral Superintendent, NDV, paid rich tributes to the vision, resilience, and innovation of yard personnel, past and present who have made the yard’s work ethos what it is today.

From its inception in 1940 as a Boat Repair Shop to its present avatar, the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam has evolved into one of India’s finest dockyards, hosting state-of-the-art facilities in niche fields of ship and submarine repair and maintenance.

The yard’s infrastructure and capabilities have kept abreast with new inductions, comprising ASW and stealth frigates, tankers, OPVs, and strategic assets. To date, NDV has completed over 860 refits of ships.

