Will abide by CM’s decision on rejig: Botcha

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said he would be relieved of a burden with the Cabinet reshuffle.

Published: 31st March 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid reports of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy going for a Cabinet reshuffle, a couple of ministers said they will abide by the Chief Minister’s decision on the issue.

“The composition of the Cabinet is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. It is for the Chief Minister to decide and take a call after calculating all permutations and combinations of his Cabinet,’’ Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said.

Hinting that there will not be any dissidence among YSRC lawmakers over the cabinet rejig, he said the party is like a mother to them and they will stay as a family (irrespective of being in a position or not). “We will abide by what Jagan decides,’’ he asserted.

