Andhra CM to inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu, lay stone for Rs 240-cr hospital on May 5

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate the first phase of Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) and lay the foundation stone for the second phase on May 5 in Tirupati. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is funding the construction of the flyover as part of the Smart City Project. During his visit, Jagan will lay the stone for the construction for the Rs 240-crore Sri Padmavati Super Speciality Children’s Hospital, inaugurate Tata Cancer Institute and launch Aarogyasri portal at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). He will also inaugurate the ‘Smile Train Centre’, a first-of-its-kind clinic to treat persons with cleft lips, at BIRRD Hospital.

TTD makes slew of decisions at Board meeting

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirumala, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy announced the resolutions taken at the Board meeting held on Saturday. The Trust Board has decided to allocate `100 crore to Tirupati Smart City Corporation towards the second phase works of Srinivasa Sethu, which is scheduled to be completed by March-2023. It has also resolved to resume Divya Darshan (darshan for pedestrians) after the peak summer.