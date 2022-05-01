Andhra: Prakasam SP felicitates Disha ambassadors

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg felicitated ‘Disha Ambassadors’ at the District Police Office. The SP presented special gifts and certificates of appreciation to Disha Ambassadors B Adi Lakshmi (138 Disha App downloads) from Podili, Esther Rani (100 downloads), Ongole resident CH Ratna kumari (66 downloads) in the last five days.

The SP called on everyone to become Disha Ambassador by promoting the Disha App. The SP said that those who promote and register over 50 new members on the Disha App will be recognised as the Disha Ambassador.

Those who want to register themselves for Disha Ambassadors can contact IT CORE-SI on phone number: 9121102277 and send details of their Disha app downloads. The SP also said a special prize will be given to state-level police officer, who ensures the highest number of Disha App downloads.