STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Prakasam SP felicitates Disha ambassadors

Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg felicitated ‘Disha Ambassadors’ at the District Police Office.

Published: 01st May 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Prakasam SP Malika Garg addressing the media

Prakasam SP Malika Garg (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg felicitated ‘Disha Ambassadors’ at the District Police Office. The SP presented special gifts and certificates of appreciation to Disha Ambassadors B Adi Lakshmi (138 Disha App downloads) from Podili,  Esther Rani (100 downloads), Ongole resident CH Ratna kumari (66 downloads) in the last five days.

The SP called on everyone to become Disha Ambassador by promoting the Disha App. The SP said that those who promote and register over 50 new members on the Disha App will be recognised as the Disha Ambassador.

Those who want to register themselves for Disha Ambassadors can contact IT CORE-SI on phone number: 9121102277 and send details of  their Disha app downloads. The SP also said a special prize will be given to state-level police officer, who ensures the highest number of Disha App downloads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malika Garg Prakasam Prakasam SP Disha Ambassadors
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp