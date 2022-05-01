Woman gangraped under RPF watch in Andhra's Repalle railway station

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two persons after attacking her husband on the premises of Repalle railway station Saturday late night.

According to police, the woman from Venkatadripuram village in Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district was heading to Nagayalanka in Krishna district for daily wage work along with her husband. They reached Repalle railway station at late night, and as buses were unavailable, they decided to rest in the railway station for the night.

Three persons reached there and forcibly took away the woman after beating up her husband, who tried to stop them.

According to sources, the husband immediately approached the railway police but they didn't respond. He rushed to a nearby police station and informed them about the incident. By the time police reached, the accused assaulted the woman and fled.

Police inspected platform number 1, from where the woman was taken and gathered some evidence. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal reached the police station and is supervising the investigation. It was also known that with the help of CCTV footage, the police nabbed the three accused.

Reacting to this, AP Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Bapatla SP and officials to speed up the investigation. "Police have already taken three persons into custody for questioning and stern action will be taken against the accused after the completion of the investigation,'' she said.

She said the occurrence of such incidents at a railway station has to be considered very seriously. ``The concerned railway officials are instructed to conduct a thorough investigation on the security measures at the railway station and submit a report as early as possible,'' she added.

Meanwhile, local TDP members and leaders staged protests demanding the government take stern action against the accused.