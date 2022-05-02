STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mystery shrouds identity of dead woman stuffed in drum

They have recovered a red and black thread tied to the same hand, a silver anklet and some imitation jewellery. 

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool police are yet to establish the identity of the woman who was killed, stuffed  in a plastic drum and left on the Nandyal-Kurnool national highway, a few days ago. So far, police have found a tattoo, ‘S Raju’, on her right hand. They have recovered a red and black thread tied to the same hand, a silver anklet and some imitation jewellery. A  locket, with an inscription in Urdu, tied to a thread has also been found.

On April 9, the Orvakal police found the drum in a ditch next to Bandlakanuma bridge on National Highway-40. Suspecting that she might have been murdered two to three months ago, Orvakal SI NC Mallikarjuna said, “The accused, after shoving the dead body into the drum, filled it with bricks, gravel, clay and sealed it with two layers of cement and a black plastic lid.’’ 

Police released pictures of identification marks found on the woman’s hand as well as the articles, in Kurnool district on Sunday | EXPRESS

The body was reportedly found in a highly decomposed state. An autopsy was performed the same day. An eight-member team has been visiting police stations in the district and neighbouring states to trace if any plaint of a missing woman, aged between 20-25 years with identification marks similar to that of the murdered woman, has been lodged.

Police seek help to identify assailants

Police have urged the people to pass on any information related to the woman and said the identities of the informants will be kept confidential

Have information? dial an investigator

Kurnool DSP K V Mahesh: 91211 01058 
Orvakal Circle Inspector M Srinath Reddy: 91211 01065 
Orvakal SI N C Mallikarjuna: 91211 01067

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandyal-Kurnool Woman Killed national highway
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp