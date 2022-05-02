Mystery shrouds identity of dead woman stuffed in drum

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool police are yet to establish the identity of the woman who was killed, stuffed in a plastic drum and left on the Nandyal-Kurnool national highway, a few days ago. So far, police have found a tattoo, ‘S Raju’, on her right hand. They have recovered a red and black thread tied to the same hand, a silver anklet and some imitation jewellery. A locket, with an inscription in Urdu, tied to a thread has also been found.

On April 9, the Orvakal police found the drum in a ditch next to Bandlakanuma bridge on National Highway-40. Suspecting that she might have been murdered two to three months ago, Orvakal SI NC Mallikarjuna said, “The accused, after shoving the dead body into the drum, filled it with bricks, gravel, clay and sealed it with two layers of cement and a black plastic lid.’’

Police released pictures of identification marks found on the woman’s hand as well as the articles, in Kurnool district on Sunday | EXPRESS

The body was reportedly found in a highly decomposed state. An autopsy was performed the same day. An eight-member team has been visiting police stations in the district and neighbouring states to trace if any plaint of a missing woman, aged between 20-25 years with identification marks similar to that of the murdered woman, has been lodged.

Police seek help to identify assailants

Police have urged the people to pass on any information related to the woman and said the identities of the informants will be kept confidential

Have information? dial an investigator

Kurnool DSP K V Mahesh: 91211 01058

Orvakal Circle Inspector M Srinath Reddy: 91211 01065

Orvakal SI N C Mallikarjuna: 91211 01067