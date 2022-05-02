New medical colleges in Palnadu, Bapatla a boon to people

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the State government has decided to set up medical colleges in Palnadu and Bapatla at a total cost of Rs 1,005 crore, the construction works are going on at a brisk pace.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone virtually for both Bapatla and Piduguralla medical colleges-cum-teaching hospitals on May 31, 2021.

The acquisition of 50 acres of land at Jammulapatnam and Mulapalem for Bapatla medical college has been completed. The construction works will begin soon. A 500-bed hospital will be set up with all required facilities, modern equipment, and qualified doctors in the newly formed district.

The hospital will benefit the people of six Assembly constituencies in the coastal region. The people of Bapatla have been facing several difficulties due to the lack of proper health care facilities. The new hospital will solve all their problems, said Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupathi.

On the other hand, construction works of the hospital started a few months ago in 47.54 acres at Brahmanapalli village in Piduguralla mandal. The 500-bed hospital will give a fillip to health care facilities in the newly formed districts as people were now forced to go to Guntur, which is 150 km away, due to the lack of adequate healthcare facilities in Palnadu region.Recently, the Centre has approved providing financial aid of Rs 144 crore for the construction of the hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, N Ramarao, a native of Macherla, said most of the lower-middle-class people can’t afford treatment for any serious illness in private hospitals in the region. The new hospital will make health care facilities easily accessible to them, he added.

The people of Palnadu district are hoping that the construction of the new hospital will be completed at the earliest. The medical and health officials are determined to complete the two hospitals by the end of 2023.