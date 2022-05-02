Palnadu police arrest 3, seize 2,016 liquor bottles

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu police on Sunday arrested three persons for illegally transporting liquor and seized 2,016 bottles worth `3.65 lakh in Piduguralla.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they conducted a vehicle search and found 50 cases of liquor being transported from Hyderabad to Vinukonda in a mini-truck. The police also found that an unknown person from Vinukonda is smuggling the liquor from other States.

The police arrested the trio and are investigating. Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Siva Sankar Reddy said that stern action will be taken against those involved in the illegal transportation of liquor from other States. He also instructed the police officials to conduct regular raids.

SEB, police conduct searches operations

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police on Saturday and Sunday conducted joint cordon and search operations at Nandigudem, Korraprolu and Pedda Manthanaalu in Nallamala forest to curb the ID liquor and arrack trading.

The Police and SEB teams found 180 kg of black jaggery, 20 kg of urea stocks, which are mainly used to manufacture arrack, along with 92 litres of arrack, one two-wheeler and an autorickshaw.The SEB teams also destroyed 4,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash stock.