Ramakrishna Mission’s 125th foundation day

A year-long celebration to mark the historic day got underway in the presence of Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice DVSS Somayajulu. 

Justice DVSS Somayajulu addressing to 125th Anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission at Kalabarathi in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. ( Photo | EPS, I G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Kalabharathi Auditorium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday reverberated with the teachings and ideologies of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, as Ramakrishna Mission celebrated its 125th anniversary. A year-long celebration to mark the historic day got underway in the presence of Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice DVSS Somayajulu. 

The event commemorated the two-fold ideal of renunciation and service as realised by Swami Vivekananda after the passing away of his guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in 1886. On the 125th anniversary on Sunday, a skit performed by the students of Ramakrishna Mission High School, reenacting the meet held by Swami Vivekananda to discuss the ideologies of Ramakrishna Mission on May 1, 1897, in Kolkata, enthralled the audience.

Earlier, the guests inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Osmania University retired HoD Professor Dr Sumita Roy, Andhra University former Vice-chancellor Professor Nageswara Rao were the guest speaker and guest of honor respectively. 

Justice DVSS Somayajulu said his life has come full circle as he had never imagined when he was studying in Sarada Bala Vihar, the school run by Ramakrishna Mission in Vizag, that he would one day be taking part as a chief guest in a historic event like this. He described Ramakrishna Mission as the gold standard for service. 

While emphasising the profound impact a good book can have on a person, he said he owes an eternal debt to his teachers at Sarada Bala Vihar for igniting a spark in him to inculcate the habit of reading and a quality of identifying problems and coming up with solutions. 

