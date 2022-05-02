Rs 2 lakh aid given to victim, TDP stages protest at hospital

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, accompanied by Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and Ongole Mayor G Sujatha, visited the victim at RIMS - Ongole and consoled her family members. On behalf of the State government, Rajini handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance to the victim’s family.

Promising to extend all support from the government, she said the Women’s Welfare Department will provide another Rs 50,000 to the victim. A sum of Rs 12,500 was given to the victim’s family as the first installment. Tension prevailed for a few hours at the GGH Junction in Ongole when Kondepi TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with former MLA P David Raju and other TD leaders, tried to enter RIMS to visit the rape victim.

Police prevented the MLA and other TDP leaders from entering the hospital. Angered over the denial of entry into the hospital, the MLA and other TDP activists staged a protest. The police forcibly shifted the MLA and other TDP leaders from the place in vans. In the ensuing scuffle between the police and TDP activists, the MLA suffered a minor injury on his leg. AIDWA also staged a protest at RIMS.