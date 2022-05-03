APNRTS highlights govt schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) held a virtual meeting with its members across the globe on Sunday night and highlighted various development and welfare activities being implemented in the State. Presiding over the meeting, APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati explained various welfare initiatives taken by the State government to the non-resident Telugus. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid emphasis on education and health as they are key to development of the State.

After successfully completing the first phase of Nadu-Nedu programme, second phase of development works have been taken up in government schools and hospitals,” he said and urged NRTs to extend their cooperation to the State government in its efforts to develop AP on all fronts.

Henceforth, the APNRTS will hold meetings once every three months to chalk out plan of action for various development and welfare activities. NRI Advisory M Gnanendra Reddy, Special Officer (International Cooperation) A Geetesh Sharma and APNRTS CEO A Dinesh Kumar also shared their thoughts with members.