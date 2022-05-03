Ensure timely supply of fertilisers to AP for Kharif, Centre urged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy explained how the Agriculture Department is providing quality inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other services to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) during a meeting of Agriculture Ministers of various States organised virtually on Monday. Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar chaired the meeting.

Kakani said in tune with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get all the requirements of farmers are met in their respective villages itself, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the concept of RBKs, which is a short time has become the one-stop-center for all farmers’ needs.

As many as 12.5 lakh farmers in the State have got 4.75 lakh tonnes of fertilisers from RBKs so far. “Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who holds the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, visited Kumili village in Vizianagaram district in April. He was briefed about the functioning of RBKs and their utility in serving farmers, Kakani said

He further explained that every transaction at RBKs is being done in a transparent and accountable manner, thus giving no scope for black marketing of farm inputs. Pointing out that AP has been sanctioned 19.02 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers for Kharif 2022, he sought timely supply of farm inputs to AP.“Keeping in view possible obstacles in distribution of farm inputs, it has been decided to position 8 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in RBKs before the commencement of the Kharif season and as on date 5.63 lakh tonnes fertilisers have been stocked in RBKs, the minister said.

As transportation charges of fertilisers from warehouses to RBKs are being borne by the State government, he urged the Centre to sanction second transportation charges for RBKs. As against the required 1.54 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers in the State for May, the Centre has sanctioned 1.05 lakh tonnes. Stating that with prices of complex and DAP fertilisers increasing and with land suffering from overuse of DAP fertilisers, Kakani urged the Union ministers to consider subsidy for NPK complex fertilisers like DAP.