By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Monday launched two rail-cum-road tour packages from Visakahapatnam.

The packages include Visakhapatnam- Araku-Visakhapatnam rail cum road service on a daily basis and a weekend trip to Tirumala on every Friday, covering the destinations Kanipakam, Sripuram, Srikalahasti, Tiruchanur, besides the deity Venkateswara Swami Darshan. Contact 8287932318 for details.