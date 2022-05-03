Malpractice: 6 teachers suspended after the circulation of the question paper on social media

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL : After the circulation of the question paper on social media platforms in Nandyal and Chittoor districts on the first day of the SSC examinations, an incident of alleged exam malpractice came to light at an examination centre in Zilla Parishad High School at Pasumarru Village in Krishna district on Monday.

Education officials got wind of the malpractice at the centre following a complaint to the department’s toll-free number. A flying squad, which reached the centre, found images of the SSC Mathematics question paper along with answers on the mobile phones of faculty members.

Six teachers were suspended with immediate effect and further investigation is on. District Education Officer (DEO) Taheera Sultana said that around 9:30 am, a person called the toll free number and said that the Mathematics question paper along with answers were being circulated on mobile phones of the faculty at the ZP High School, Pasumarru. Alert officials informed the matter to the flying squad, which rushed to the exam centre along with the police.

The officials found question papers along with answers in the mobile phones of six faculty members — K Vara Prasad, A Tirumalesh (Mathematics teachers), Y Suresh (Social Science teacher), Ch Venkaiah Chowdary (Physics teacher), P Gnananandam (head master) and MS Srinivasu. All the six of them were suspended and their mobile phones were seized by the police. The DEO said stern action will be taken against the faculty members under Examination Act 25/97 if their role in exam malpractice is proved.

Six arrested in Nandyal

The alleged leak of SSC question paper created a flutter in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Monday. Rumours about question paper leaks and malpractice in various schools, including Nandyal, C Belagal and Aluru, went viral on social media platforms. Following the rumours, district SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy visited Aluru and directed police to enforce strict vigil at all the examination centres. Meanwhile, Nandikotkur police arrested six persons in connection with the alleged examination malpractice reported on April 29.

Speaking to the media, Atmakur DSP Shruthi said the accused took images of a question paper through the window when a student was busy writing the exam. They sent the images to their friends. The accused – Avula Vasanth Kumar, Arla Raju, Soma Sundar Reddy, Sreedhar, Seshanna and Ameer Basha – were arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded them. Another accused Naveen Kumar Reddy is absconding, the police said.