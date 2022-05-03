Mystery shrouds death of two men in Chilakaluripet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ONGOLE: Two persons died under mysterious circumstances in Chilakaluripet town on Monday. According to Chilakaluripet circle inspector Rajeswar Rao, the deceased were identified as Shaik Bhasha (52) and Baji Babu (55) of Chilakaluripet. On Monday, Bhasha suffered fits attack and within a few minutes, Baji also collapsed when they were at a tea stall. Locals shifted them to a nearby hospital.

The police reached the spot and on the suggestion of doctors shifted them to Guntur GGH for better treatment. Both of them died on their way to the hospital. The police filed a case under suspicious death and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The CI said that though some are alleging that both died due to consumption of illicit liquor, it is not true. The cause of death can be confirmed only through the autopsy reports, he added.

2 killed in accident

Two persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling was hit by a container truck near Pandillapalli village of Vetapalem mandal on Monday. The deceased were identified as D Dharma Raju (20) and A Kanaka Rao (41) of Chirala.