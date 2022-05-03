Naidu to tour districts from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though there is two years time for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition has decided to make district visits from May 4 to boost the morale of the party cadre by participating in protests taken up by the party under ‘Badude Badudu’, highlighting the financial burden imposed by the YSRC government on people by hiking RTC fare, power tariff and taxes.

Naidu will begin his tour with Srikakulam district on May 4. He will take part in a protest rally at Dallavalasa village in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency. On May 5, he will participate in the ‘Badude Badudu’ protest at Tallavalasa in Bheemili constituency. The TDP chief will take part in a protest at Tallarevu village in Konaseema district on May 6.