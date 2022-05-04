STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45-year-old booked for rape bid on minor in Krosuru

A case was filed against a 45-year-old man for allegedly trying to sexually assault a minor girl under Krosuru police station limits on Tuesday.

Published: 04th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A case was filed against a 45-year-old man for allegedly trying to sexually assault a minor girl under Krosuru police station limits on Tuesday. According to police, Manda Nagaraju is a resident of Perikapadu village. He broke into their neighbour’s house in an inebriated state at midnight on Monday. He entered the girl’s room and misbehaved with her.

Horrified, the girl screamed for help. Alerted by this, her parents rushed to the room and caught him. Perikapadu residents tied him to a tree near the house and thrashed him.

However, Nagaraju managed to escape after the villagers left him tied to the tree. The parents of the girl filed a complaint with Krosuru police are searching for the accused.

