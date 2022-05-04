STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No prosecution of customers of prostitution: HC

Published: 04th May 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court in its recent judgement, reiterated that customers of prostitution are not liable for prosecution. Citing the judgement of the AP High Court on a previous occasion in a similar case, Justice D Ramesh dismissed a case in a mobile court against a customer of prostitution in Guntur district. 

The petitioner approached the High Court challenging a pending case in the mobile court in Guntur based on an FIR filed by Nagarampalem police against him for visiting a prostitution house. The petitioner’s counsel argued that as per the law, a customer of prostitution cannot be held guilty and prosecuted. 

He cited several instances where such cases were dismissed, including one by the AP High Court. Taking the argument into consideration, besides previous judgements, the judge dismissed the case against the petitioner in the mobile court. 

