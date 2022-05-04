Set AC default temperature at 240 C: APSECM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of increasing power consumption during the summer, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), which is the designated agency for Energy Conservation (EC) and Energy Efficiency (EE) in the State, has appealed to people to set the default temperature of air conditioners (ACs) at 24 degree Celsius to save substantial energy in both commercial and residential/building sectors.

According to experts, lowering the temperature too much shortens the life of ACs and increases the monthly electricity bill, besides causing harmful effects to the human body. The normal human body temperature is approximately 36-37 degree Celsius, but at large commercial establishments, such as hotels, airports and offices, the AC operating staff maintain a lower temperature of around 18-21 degree Celsius for a cool environment. In fact, it is unhealthy and uncomfortable as well.

The effects of low AC temperature include respiratory issues, stiff bones, headaches, dry eyes and skin, hypothermia and high BP. Experts say the temperature up to 24 degree Celsius is quite comfortable to the human body.

According to scientific data, we can save about 6% of electricity with an increase in room temperature by 1 degree Celsius. Usually, the room temperature is set at 20-21-degree Celsius, whereas the ideal temperature is 24-25 degree Celsius. Considering a rise in temperature from 20 to 24 degree Celsius, will result in saving of about 24% of electricity, which can help the Energy Department achieve its objective of providing power to all sectors round-the-clock.

As per the data of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the present total installed ACs’ capacity of 80 million TR (ton of refrigeration) in the country may increase to 250 million TR within 10 years, resulting in a total connected load of about 200 GW by 2030. Around 20 billion units (worth Rs 10,000 crore) of energy can be saved per annum if consumers set the default temperature of ACs at 24 degree Celsius, APSECM officials said. According to a preliminary estimate, the current yearly energy demand for ACs in Andhra Pradesh is roughly 3000 MU, or around 5% of the State’s overall power consumption.

Keeping this in mind, the APSECM appealed to consumers to set the default temperature of ACs at 24 degree Celsius, which will minimise power usage and help Discoms meet the power demand fully.

If a man uses a 1.5 ton AC, it consumes approximately one power unit per hour. One power unit corresponds to approximately 0.98 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission into the air. “If an AC runs 8 to 10 hours a day, it will release almost 10 kg of CO2 emissions, which is a major challenge of climate change,” the APSECM officials explained.

The APSECM, in accordance with the BEE directions, has been promoting awareness on the need for default setting of AC temperature at 24 degree Celsius in all commercial and domestic establishments.

Further, it suggests the use of star rated ACs which save considerable amount of electricity.

“We are not going to request consumers to use less energy, but we request them to use energy more judiciously for the benefit of self and society, which is the main objective of energy conservation and efficiency. Switch off lights, fans and ACs while leaving the room. Some power will go waste if you do not switch off TV even if you turn off the remote after watching it. Also be sure to completely unplug the charger or at least switch them off after charging your mobile phone,” the APSECM officials suggested.

