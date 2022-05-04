SI sent to vacancy reserve for thrashing youngster

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Chilamattur Sub-Inspector Rangadu Yadav was on Tuesday placed under vacancy reserve for reportedly physically assaulting a man who had come to the station to file a complaint.

“The decision was taken after an investigation into the allegations that the SI thrashed one Venu Yadav on the premises of the police station,” said Anantapur-range DIG M Ravi Prakash. He asked his subordinate officials not to detain people in police stations for hours in the name of investigation and interrogation.

The SI had said Venu was an alcoholic and created law and order problems in Sanjeevarayunipalle, the village where he lives. Venu had even verbally abused police on many occasions, Yadav added.