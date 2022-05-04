STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SI sent to vacancy reserve for thrashing youngster

Chilamattur Sub-Inspector Rangadu Yadav was on Tuesday placed under vacancy reserve for reportedly physically assaulting a man who had come to the station to file a complaint.

Published: 04th May 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Chilamattur Sub-Inspector Rangadu Yadav was on Tuesday placed under vacancy reserve for reportedly physically assaulting a man who had come to the station to file a complaint.

“The decision was taken after an investigation into the allegations that the SI thrashed one Venu Yadav on the premises of the police station,” said Anantapur-range DIG M Ravi Prakash. He asked his subordinate officials not to detain people in police stations for hours in the name of investigation and interrogation.

The SI had said Venu was an alcoholic and created law and order problems in Sanjeevarayunipalle, the village where he lives. Venu had even verbally abused police on many occasions, Yadav added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rangadu Yadav assaulting interrogation investigation
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp